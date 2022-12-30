appstateWBBwin2022confOpenerOverODU.jpg

BOONE — The App State Mountaineers women's basketball team (5-7) opened Sun Belt play with an 81-55 victory over new league member Old Dominion (8-6) on Thursday.

"This past week with our team, after coming back from Christmas and really for me, doing an autopsy of where we were and who we were, we talked a lot about turning the page to our defense and really tried to challenge our players, call our players up to be better," said head coach Angel Elderkin. "I used the statement 'are we unwilling or are we unable' and I don't believe in my heart of hearts that we were unable, I just think we hadn't put it all together."

