MOBILE, Ala. — Four runners earned all-conference honors as App State women’s cross country finished second at the Sun Belt Championships on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Mountaineers finished with 47 points overall, just three points shy of champion Arkansas State, who finished with 44. App State has now finished at least third in every Sun Belt Championship since joining the conference in 2014.
Of the four all-conference honorees, two earned First Team honors. Izzy Evely led the Black and Gold across the finish line with a third-place finish for First Team honors in 17:36.6. It marks the third all-conference accolade for Evely and second First Team honor of her career.
Lisha Van Onselen earned her third All-Sun Belt honor and first as a Mountaineer with a fifth-place finish in 17:37.7. She also earned two previous All-Sun Belt accolades when competing for Coastal Carolina.
Sarah Sandreuter earned her first All-Sun Belt accolade with an eight-place finish for Second Team honors in 17:48.8.
Lila Peters made up 22 spots from the 1K checkpoint to finish 12th overall and earn Third Team All-Sun Belt honors in 18:09.6. It marks the first all-conference honor of her career.
Faith Younts finished 19th (18:27.7), Madison Christy was 24th (18:45.5) and Taylor Houston placed 37th (19:22.1).
Carolien Millennaar of South Alabama claimed the individual title in 17:12.6.
Final Standings
Arkansas State, 44
App State, 47
South Alabama, 71
Troy, 77
UT Arlington, 158
Texas State, 182
Coastal Carolina, 197
Little Rock, 204
ULM, 239
Georgia Southern, 255
Louisiana, 271
App State men finish second
MOBILE, Ala. – Three runners were named All-Sun Belt as App State men’s cross country finished second at the Sun Belt Championships on Saturday.
Host South Alabama captured the team title with 39 points. The Mountaineers were second with 55 points and Arkansas State was third with 56 points.
Isaac Benz continued his strong season with his second straight First Team All-Sun Belt honor. Benz finished second overall in 24:33.7. He led the Mountaineers across the finish line in all four meets this season.
Gable Dershem earned his fourth consecutive all-conference accolade with a season-best time of 25:01.2.
Ryan Brown also earned Second Team All-Sun Belt honors with an eighth-place finish in 25:09.2.
Ben Cignarale finished 18th in 25:53.6, Dwayne Lillie was 20th in 26:05.5, Michael Flanagan placed 37th in 27:19.6 and Ethan Barber finished 55th in 29:09.0.
Bennett Pascoe of Arkansas State won the individual title in 24:27.7.
Final Standings
South Alabama, 39
App State, 55
Arkansas State, 56
UT Arlington, 78
Texas State, 133
Little Rock, 152
Louisiana, 181
Troy, 212
ULM, 247
Coastal Carolina, NTS
