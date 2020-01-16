JONESBORO, Ark. — App State women's basketball suffered a 76-58 decision to Arkansas State on Thursday evening inside First National Bank Arena.
Appalachian falls to 4-12 (1-4 SBC) while Arkansas State moves to 7-9 and 4-1 in conference play.
Nicola Mathews (Adelaide, Australia/College of Central Florida) led the way on offense with a season and personal-high 18 points, hitting a career-best six treys, which was one shy of tying the school record for the most trifectas in a game. She also tied a season-best with three assists. The senior led a bench attack that outscored A-State's reserves, 29-19. Brooke Bigott (Katy, Texas/Seven Lakes) tied a personal-high with her second straight game of six assists on top of six points.
Hurting the Apps was an Arkansas State squad shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 57.9 percent from beyond the arc with 11 3-pointers. A-State came into the game shooting 27.9 percent from deep and averaging just over five 3-pointers per game.
Appalachian was able to slice a 25-point lead to as little as 13, 71-58, with 4:27 left in the game thanks to a 24-12 run in which the visitors. However, A-State kept the Black and Gold scoreless the rest of the game when it looked like the Apps had gained momentum.
The 10 treys by App were the second most in a game this season and the highest converted in league play. Sixteen of App's 22 field goals (72.7 percent) were assisted on.
Four Red Wolves scored in double figures with Peyton Martin scoring a game-high 20 points.
