Darrynton Evans (3) scores a TD while rushing for 136 yards on 17 carries. He also had 41 yards receiving and a touchdown as the Mountaineers cruised to a 52-7 win over Sun Belt foe Louisiana-Monroe and improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference. Next up is South Alabama in Mobile Alabama Oct. 26 and a 12 p.m. kickoff.