CONWAY, S.C. — Appalachian State volleyball dropped a tight 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21) contest at Coastal Carolina Oct. 16.
Emma Longley reached double figures in kills for the seventh straight contest, tallying a team-high 12. Victoria Wilform added 10 kills on a .391 hitting percentage and Kara Spicer finished with nine kills, three block solos and three block assists.
Sam Bickley recorded her third straight double-double with 33 assists and a match-high 11 digs. Emma Reilly also reached double figures in digs with 10.
With the score tied at 10-10 in the opening set, the Mountaineers (9-11, 5-2 SBC) went on a 5-1 run to take a 15-11 lead. App State pushed its lead to as large as six points three separate times in the set and used a kill from Longley to grab the opening frame 25-21.
The Chanticleers (17-2, 7-0 SBC) jumped out to a 7-1 lead early in the second set, only to see the Black and Gold answer with a 6-1 run to pull within a point at 8-7. Coastal Carolina pushed its lead back to four points at 13-9, but App State answered with three consecutive points to cut its deficit to 13-12. The Chanticleers built their lead back up to five points, but the Mountaineers chipped away at the lead and trimmed their deficit to 24-23. Coastal Carolina used a kill on the next point to clinch the set and even the match at 1-1.
In Set 3, App State used a 6-1 run to open a 10-7 advantage. Coastal Carolina answered with six straight points and used another 5-0 run to open an 18-11 advantage. The Mountaineers scored five consecutive points to pull within two points at 20-18, but could get no closer, falling 25-21.
Coastal Carolina started out the fourth set strong and jumped out to a 14-2 lead. Trailing 15-3, App State went on a furious 14-2 run to tie the set at 17-17. The Chanticleers responded with five of the next six points to take control of the set en route to their 3-1 win.
The Black and Gold posted 11.0 total blocks in the contest, which marks a new season-high. In addition, the Mountaineers limited the Chanticleers to a .175 hitting percentage, which is the first time Coastal Carolina has hit under .200 in a match this season.
The two teams were to meet again on Oct. 18 in Boone at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Following Friday’s match, the Mountaineers host UT Arlington on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and Texas State at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.
