BOONE — Lexi Kohut posted the second double-double of her career, but App State volleyball fell 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16) to South Alabama in the finale of a three-match weekend series on Saturday.
Kohut finished with a match-high 19 kills while adding 10 digs. It marks her first double-double since Oct. 27, 2017, when she tallied 10 kills and 11 digs also versus South Alabama. Her 19 kills were one shy of her career-best of 20, set during the 2017 season against Georgia State.
Madison Baldridge added six kills for App State (0-3, 0-3 SBC), with Amya Giger and Victoria Wilform adding five apiece. Sam Bickley had 20 assists to go along with eight digs and Emma Reilly tallied 19 digs for the Mountaineers.
App State opened an early 4-1 lead in the opening set and used a 4-0 run midway through the frame to take a 15-11 lead. South Alabama (4-5, 4-1 SBC) pulled within two points before the Mountaineers scored three straight to push their lead to 20-15. The Jaguars pulled within two points at 21-19, but the Black and Gold countered with the next four points, getting kills from Grace Morrison and Baldridge, to take the opening set 25-19.
The Jaguars scored the first five points of set two to take an early lead and expanded their lead to 12-5. The Mountaineers used a 4-0 run to pull within 18-14 and used a South Alabama ball handling error to pull within two at 20-18. App State trimmed the Jaguar lead to two points three more times before South Alabama won the final two points of the set to even the match at a set apiece.
The third set saw South Alabama jump out to a 10-3 edge. The Jaguars used a 4-0 run later in the set to take an 18-7 lead and never looked back, taking the frame 25-13 for a 2-1 advantage.
In set four, the Jaguars took an early 7-4 lead. Later in the set, South Alabama reeled off seven consecutive points to build a 21-12 edge. App State pulled within seven points, but could get no closer — falling 25-16.
The Black and Gold will take next weekend off due to postponed contests at Georgia Southern and will compete again on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at home against Georgia State. The Oct. 23 contests begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the series concluding at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.