BOONE — App State student-athletes posted one of the most impressive academic semesters in program history during the 2020 spring semester.
The Mountaineers ended the semester with a school-record 3.59 grade point average for all student-athletes. The cumulative GPA for all student-athletes currently sits at 3.25, setting another school record.
This spring was the 16th consecutive semester that App State student-athletes have achieved a cumulative GPA above 3.0.
Out of 18 varsity programs, 17 of them set semester GPA records, marking the highest semester GPAs since at least 2010. All 18 programs ended the semester with over a 3.3 GPA, including 12 teams with over a 3.5 GPA. Women’s golf led the women’s sports with a 3.85 semester GPA. Men’s soccer topped the men’s sports with a 3.73.
All of App State’s 18 teams maintain a cumulative GPA over a 3.0, with women’s golf leading the way at 3.62. Women’s tennis and field hockey aren’t far behind, with a 3.61 and 3.59, respectively. On the men’s side, men’s golf holds the highest cumulative GPA with a 3.35.
App State tied for first in the Sun Belt Conference this year with 10 teams that achieved a perfect 1,000 single-year APR score, while leading the league and setting a school record with five teams receiving Public Recognition Awards from the NCAA.
TEAM SPRING GPA GPA
Women’s Golf 3.85 3.62
Women’s Tennis 3.82 3.61
Field Hockey 3.81 3.59
Women’s Cross Country 3.78 3.58
Men’s Soccer 3.73 3.29
Women’s Soccer 3.71 3.50
Men’s Tennis 3.70 3.22
Women’s Track & Field 3.69 3.42
Softball 3.64 3.23
Men’s Golf 3.64 3.35
Volleyball 3.61 3.47
Women’s Basketball 3.55 3.14
Baseball 3.48 3.07
Men’s Basketball 3.45 3.09
Wrestling 3.45 3.11
Football 3.43 3.03
Men’s Cross Country 3.39 3.22
Men’s Track & Field 3.35 3.11
