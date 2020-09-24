BOONE — As guidance evolves for outdoor venue capacities in North Carolina, Appalachian State University announced on Sept. 23 that it will allow more spectators at upcoming sporting events based on the latest state, local and university health and safety guidelines.
Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services notified universities that up to 350 family members — a maximum of two per student-athlete — can attend college sporting events. For this Saturday’s game against Campbell at Kidd Brewer Stadium, App State is inviting up to 300 family members of App State student-athletes and up to 50 Campbell student-athlete family members to attend the game. All family members must follow the three Ws of wash, wear and wait, ensure social distancing between groups of families and wear face coverings.
App State Athletics stated that it is pleased to be able to let parents watch their student-athletes play at both the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex and Kidd Brewer Stadium this weekend.
App State has been developing plans that prioritize health and safety for spectators at a reduced capacity since the summer. App State is working on spectator plans for future home football games following Gov. Roy Cooper's Sept. 22 announcement that outdoor venues with 10,000 or more seats can allow 7 percent capacity starting Oct. 2. Priority for this limited number of spectators will be given to football student-athlete families, App State students and season ticket holders. Further details will be communicated to those priority groups in the coming days.
For the latest information on App State Football guidelines, visit appstatesports.com/sports/2020/8/20/2020-app-state-football-game-day-faqs.aspx. Tailgating is not permitted on the App State campus through the end of September, and updated guidance will be provided heading into October. Everyone on App State’s campus is required to wear a face covering while on campus, in accordance with the latest university practices and policies, and to practice social distancing and wash or sanitize hands frequently.
