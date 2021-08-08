BOONE — A 1-0 result after 90 minutes of play may not sound like much of an NCAA Division I women’s soccer exhibition, but Appalachian State’s season-opening tilt vs. UNC Greensboro on Aug. 8 was anything but boring.
Fast and aggressive, the Mountaineers mostly dominated possession with artful, one-touch passing. App State’s midfielders were especially effective in beating UNCG opponents to the ball, frequently stealing possession or intercepting passes and turning the attack back upfield. The Mountaineer back row and midfielders were masterful in changing the direction of attack, often alertly finding open space on the other side of the field.
Appalachian State manufactured a whopping 14 shots scattered among 10 players, but outstanding play by the Spartans’ backline defenders thwarted most or forced the shots taken to be off target.
Greensboro used three different goalkeepers, one each in the three, 30-minute exhibition periods. Alyanah Tyler-Cooper and Abby Buchholz had three saves each in the first two periods for UNCG.
The Mountaineers used two goalkeepers. Junior Kerry Eagleston had two saves over 60 minutes, while sophomore Kelli Bostick had two saves over 30 minutes of action. All four of the shots taken by Greensboro were on target, but Eagleston and Bostick were in great position to stop or deflect them. Seven of the Mountaineers' shots were on target, but only one got through.
App State's offensive effort was highlighted by junior midfielder Olivia Cohen's four shots and sophomore forward Katie Fuller's two attempts, both of which were on target and saved by the Spartan goalkeepers.
Greensboro held the Mountaineers at bay until the 76th minute when midfielder Avery Quoyeser controlled a ball in the middle, some 15 meters in front of the Spartan goal and pushed it toward the left side into space. Forward Ana Moleka leapt into space just enough to get her foot on the ball and nudge it into the left side of the net.
App State looks to build momentum for the regular season on Aug. 15 when the Mountaineers travel to East Tennessee State for a final exhibition tune-up before opening the regular season on the road at UNC-Asheville at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19. Appalachian returns to Ted Mackeroll Soccer Complex on Aug. 22 for its home regular season opener vs. Charlotte, with the kickoff slated for 6 p.m.
