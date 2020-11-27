BOONE — On a chilly day in late November 1978, the Appalachian State University men’s soccer team made history at Conrad Stadium in Boone. The team, playing in its third NCAA national tournament in the past four years, demolished a powerful George Washington University team 9-3.
Even more remarkable than the lopsided score in a 20-team national tournament was striker Thompson Usiyan’s seven goals and one assist. Usiyan’s feat still stands as the most goals and most points by a player in a single NCAA tournament match. It remains the second most goals ever scored in a U.S. collegiate soccer match.
Last spring, 42 years after Usiyan’s jaw-dropping performance and the team’s advance to the second round of the national tournament, App State Athletic Director Doug Gillin announced that the university's men’s soccer program was eliminated, a victim of the deep budget issues created by COVID-19.
The Usiyan feat and victory against GWU that November day were no flukes. They are part and parcel of an amazing story, not just at App State, but in the history of collegiate sports.
In the late 1970s, Appalachian State was an unlikely site for the emergence of a collegiate soccer powerhouse. Boone was still a small, remote town with a modest tourist economy. The only highways in and out of town were single lane, curvy roads that were difficult to traverse, especially in winter. App State was only a few years beyond its modest identity as a regional teacher’s college. It housed a mere 9,000 students in 1978. University sports programs were still undistinguished.
In 1971, App State's new soccer coach, Vaughn Christian, initiated a vigorous recruiting program that eventually brought international players from Nigeria, England, Chile, Israel and Guyana to Boone. The men’s soccer program was the first athletic program at the university to integrate — both racially and internationally.
As his recruitment efforts took form, Christian worked to create a fan base for a sport that was virtually absent from the local sports’ landscape. Formed in the 1960s, the university men’s team remained bogged down in obscurity. Neither Watauga High School nor Watauga County Parks and Recreation had soccer programs.
Christian worked to change that obscurity. His players visited elementary schools to demonstrate their soccer skills. Additionally, during halftime at App State's basketball games, the soccer team would play short volleyball games without the use of their hands. The theatrics caught on and Watauga Parks and Recreation soon initiated its first soccer program. Within a few years, App State's soccer team was drawing larger audiences than its football team. To the university and the community, soccer was no longer a strange sport.
By his second year of coaching, Christian’s team won their first Southern Conference Championship. The following year he landed a national-level recruit, Emmanuel Udogu — a Nigerian whom Christian has described as “poetry in motion.” Udogu led the team to consecutive conference titles and won honors on the All-South regional team.
In 1975, Christian’s team finished with a 12-1 record and ranked in the top 20 of the nation’s soccer programs. They made App State's first ever NCAA national championship tournament appearance, but lost in the first-round to the eventual runner-up, Howard University.
App’s Cinderella story was just beginning. In 1977, Christian landed Usiyan, who hailed from the same Nigerian Wari Delta District as Udogu. Usiyan’s impact was immediate. As a freshman, he led the team to a second national ranking, a second NCAA tournament appearance and garnered recognition as Southern Conference player-of-the-year. The team made it to the second round of the tournament, but lost to the eventual third place finisher, the Clemson Tigers.
Christian retired from coaching at the end of the season, leaving with an impressive seven-year record of 71-22-4, five conference championships, two NCAA tournament appearances and four SoCon Coach-of-the-Year awards. Most importantly, he left the next coach with a nationally ranked team.
Hank Steinbrecher took over in 1978. He later observed, “I inherited one of the best teams in the United States. I was lucky.”
Lucky or not, Steinbrecher led his team to two additional national tournament appearances in his three years of coaching. Heading into the 1980 tournament, the team could count the 1979 NCAA runner-up Clemson Tigers as one of their victims. Steinbrecher and Usiyan would have undoubtedly made three straight NCAA tournaments had the talented striker not sat out half of the 1979 season with a knee injury.
Usiyan still dominates the NCAA record books like no other collegiate athlete in any sport: most goals in a career (109); most career points (255); most goals in a season (49 in 1980); most points in a season (108 in 1980); among others. Usiyan is the only university soccer player to average more than 6 points a game in a season – 6.35 in 1980 and 6 in 1978. No other player comes close.
A 1980 Sports Illustrated article highlighting App State's team described Usiyan as "a transcendentally gifted striker and a leading candidate for the Herman Trophy — soccer’s Heisman.” In 2019, the NCAA listed Usiyan’s career records as not likely ever to be surpassed, concluding that Usiyan was “the greatest offensive men’s college player in the history of the sport.”
Unfortunately for soccer fans, App State's athletic program turned its attention to football. Steinbrecher, who later became secretary general of the U.S Soccer Association, stated, “They started talking to me about reducing scholarships at a time when we were outdrawing the football team … I think ASU had a goldmine and they wasted it.”
Of course, sports stories come and go. But “the past is never dead,” William Faulkner once stated. Let’s hope the epitaph for App State's men’s soccer will read, “Gone, but not forgotten.”
For additional information about the history of soccer in the U.S. and locally, consult our book, American Soccer: History, Culture, Class, published in 2015 by McFarland Press.
