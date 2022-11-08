Christopher Mantis vs Warren Wilson

App State sophomore Christopher Mantis takes a free throw against Warren Wilson on Nov. 7.

 Courtesy of App State Athletics

BOONE – App State men’s basketball scored the most points in school history during a dominant performance in which the squad defeated Warren Wilson, 142-74.

The Mountaineers showcased their depth in front of the Holmes crowd, with all 15 players earning minutes and no one going above 20. The Black & Gold had 79 bench points, 52 points in the paint, 45 fast-break points, and went 39-43 from the line (.907). Their 30 assists were the most that the team has achieved during Dustin Kerns’ time as head coach.

