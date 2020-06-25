BOONE – Appalachian State men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns has announced the signing of Sasha Glushkov from Vladivostok, Russia/Blue Ridge School as a Class of 2020 addition.
Glushkov played for Russian national teams before spending his final two prep seasons in central Virginia at the Blue Ridge School, where he helped the Barons win back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championships. He made all five of his field-goal attempts and scored 13 points during a 78-68 win in a 2020 state final that capped a 30-5 season for the Barons, who were 58-11 in his two seasons with the program.
A skilled shooter, Glushkov used strong offensive rebounding and improved post scoring to average 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds as a senior while shooting 50 percent from the field on a deep team with three all-state selections. He amassed 88 offensive rebounds and 26 blocked shots during the 2019-20 season, opening the 2020 playoffs with 25 points and 13 rebounds (six offensive) in a decisive victory.
Kerns said the team was pleased to welcome Glushkov as a recent addition to the Mountaineer family. He said that Sasha Glushkov is a “very skilled 6-11 post player with a 7-1 wingspan.”
“On top of his skill set, he is a great teammate whose values, coachability and desire to improve make him a great fit,” Kerns said. “We are excited about Sasha and his future here. Please join us in welcoming Sasha and his family to the App State family.”
Glushkov joins Xavion Brown, RJ Duhart, Michael Eads, CJ Huntley, Michael Almonacy and Deshon Parker as the newest additions to the Mountaineers.
