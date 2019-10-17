BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s soccer team took down UAB, 2-1, in double overtime Wednesday night. The 9-2-1 Mountaineers have now surpassed their win total from last season and have not lost at home since the season opener (Aug. 30). UAB falls to 2-9-1 on the season.
This is the third straight win for the Mountaineers, who have not lost since Sept. 17.
Kelan Swales was the difference maker for the Mountaineers, finishing a deflection into the upper 90 for the game-winner in the 102nd minute. Swales now has four goals on the season, including two game-winners.
After a scoreless first half, App State struck first in the 63rd minute as Austin Hill found Nick Rogers in the box for the freshman’s third goal of the season. From there, the Mountaineers held the Blazers scoreless until the 82nd minute, when Joseph Buete finished a rebound off a save from Jacob Madden, to tie the game up.
The first overtime saw only one shot from the Mountaineers and none from the Blazers, as the App State defense held UAB without a shot in overtime. App State and UAB were even in shots after the first half with five apiece. The Mountaineers held the advantage in the second half, taking 13 compared to just five by UAB.
In goal, Madden made four key saves en route to his ninth victory of the season. Starting goalie for UAB, Julian Mehl, also made four saves on the night. He falls to 1-6-1.
App State looks to continue its momentum Saturday, hosting Sun Belt preseason favorite, Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m.
