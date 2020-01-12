SAN MARCOS, Tex. — App State men's basketball dropped an 82-57 decision at Texas State on Saturday.
Justin Forrest paced the Mountaineers (9-9, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting.
Hunter Seacat added nine points and Kendall Lewis finished with seven points, five rebounds and two blocks. James Lewis Jr. pulled down a team-high seven rebounds for App State.
Texas State (10-8, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) broke an early 2-2 tie with five straight points. The Bobcats opened a 17-11 lead and took control of the opening half with a 21-6 spurt to take a 38-17 advantage. Texas State took a 41-20 lead into the intermission.
The Bobcats scored the first eight points of the second half to open a 29-point lead. The Black and Gold used a 6-0 run to pull within 24 points, but could get no closer the rest of the way.
Nijal Pearson tallied a team-high 22 points for Texas State. Alonzo Sule added 18 points and six rebounds off the bench.
App State will return to the High Country for two games next week. The Mountaineers welcome Arkansas State to the Holmes Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., followed by a 4:30 p.m. meeting with Little Rock on Saturday, Jan. 18.
