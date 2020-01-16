BOONE — O'Showen Williams recorded the first double-double of his career and Adrian Delph scored six of his 15 points in the extra session as App State men's basketball posted an 83-80 victory over Arkansas State on Thursday evening.
App State (10-9, 4-4 SBC) found themselves down 72-69 with 1:32 remaining after a pair of free throws from Arkansas State's (12-7, 4-4 SBC) Melo Eggleston. The Mountaineers turned the ball over on their next possession, but got a defensive stop. With 12 seconds left in regulation, Justin Forrest drained a three-pointer to tie the score at 72-72. The Red Wolves shot at the buzzer was no good to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, App State opened up a 76-73 advantage off a dunk from Hunter Seacat. Arkansas State countered with the next four points, but App State got a free throw from Williams and a pair of freebies from Delph to take a 79-77 lead with 1:05 remaining. Arkansas State tied the score on its next possession, but Delph countered with a basket with 35 seconds left to put the Black and Gold back in front 81-79.
The Red Wolves Caleb Fields was fouled with five seconds left. He made his first free throw but missed the second, with Williams grabbing the rebound. Williams was fouled and drained both of his free throws with 2.6 seconds left to make the score 83-80 in favor of App State. A three at the buzzer by Arkansas State was no good, giving the Mountaineers the victory.
In the first half, App State broke a 12-12 tie with eight straight points. The Mountaineers pushed their lead to as large as 11 points at 34-23, but Arkansas State closed the half on a 15-4 run to trim the App State lead to 39-38 at the break.
In the second half, the Mountaineers pushed their lead to 45-41, only to see the Red Wolves jump in front 50-49 with just over 14 minutes to play. The Black and Gold scored five of the next six points to open a 57-52 lead. Arkansas State came back to tie the score at 60-60 and opened a three-point lead at 65-62. The Red Wolves held the lead for the remainder of regulation, until Forrest's three tied the game and forced overtime.
Williams tallied 14 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and a game-high tying three assists. He is now the sixth different Mountaineer to record a double-double this season.
Delph finished with 15 points, including a perfect 6-of-6 mark from the free throw line, to go along with five rebounds and a pair of blocks. Forrest recorded a game-high 20 points and a game-high tying three assists.
James Lewis Jr. had 12 points on 3-of-3 shooting and a perfect 6-of-6 mark from the free throw line, while adding five rebounds off the bench. Seacat chipped in with 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting and seven rebounds.
In all, App State shot 29-of-36 (80.6 percent) from the free throw line. In addition, the Mountaineers had only five turnovers, which is a season low.
