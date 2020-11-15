NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Sun Belt Conference has announced the bracket for the 2020 Sun Belt Volleyball Tournament, with App State volleyball set to begin play on Wednesday in Foley, Ala.
The tournament format this year features all 12 teams from the conference. The teams are broken down into four pods of three, based off of regular season records. Each team will play the other two teams in their respective pods, with the winner of each group of three advancing to a single elimination four-team bracket on Saturday and Sunday.
App State finished the season 1-12 overall and in conference play and has been placed in a group with Sun Belt East Division champion Coastal Carolina and Sun Belt West Division fourth seed Arkansas State. The Black and Gold will face Coastal Carolina on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET and Arkansas State on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. Both matches can be seen on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina won the Sun Belt East Division after going a perfect 16-0 overall and in conference play. The Chanticleers are currently ranked No. 15 in the AVCA poll and won all four meetings with the Mountaineers this season. App State and Coastal Carolina have never met in the Sun Belt Tournament.
Arkansas State finished 8-8 on the season and in Sun Belt play, which was good for a fourth place finish in the Sun Belt West. The Red Wolves finished two matches behind third-place UT Arlington. The Mountaineers and Red Wolves have met twice previously in the Sun Belt Tournament, with Arkansas State winning 3-2 in the 2015 Sun Belt Tournament Championship Match and the Mountaineers posting a 3-1 win in the 2018 Sun Belt Tournament Semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.