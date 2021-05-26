MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Picking up the program's first Sun Belt Championship victory, the Appalachian State baseball team scored once in the sixth inning to claim a 1-0 win over Texas State at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday, May 25.
Quinton Martinez (starter), Ben Peterson (winning pitcher) and Eli Ellington (fifth save) all pitched three scoreless innings while limiting the Bobcats to a combined four hits as the Mountaineers won a 1-0 game for the first time since a memorable 2012 victory at No. 7 LSU.
Alex Leshock fouled off a 3-2 pitch in the sixth before completing a seven-pitch walk to put an App State leadoff batter on base for the first time, and he moved to third base on a double into the left-field corner by Bailey Welch. Luke Drumheller's soft line drive barely cleared the glove of the leaping second baseman, allowing Leshock to race home.
With Martinez pitching for the first time since he threw a single inning on May 9 and Peterson, a freshman, facing Sun Belt hitters for the first time after not appearing in a conference game during the regular season, they got the ball to Ellington with a 1-0 lead. He earned a three-plus-inning save or relief win for the fourth time this season, working around a one-out double in the top of the ninth inning and retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced.
With a runner on second in the ninth, he forced a groundout to Welch at short before ending the game with his fourth strikeout. On three of those four Ks, Cross deftly blocked a two-strike ball in the dirt and threw to first baseman Robbie Young in time.
The dramatic, quick-moving nightcap began at 10:15 p.m. and ended at 12:54 a.m. Texas State had won the first 14 games it played against App State as Sun Belt counterparts before the Mountaineers won the 2019 series finale in their most-recent meeting.
The Bobcats, who are eliminated from semifinal contention, will face West Division No. 1 seed Louisiana (30-22) on Wednesday, May 26, in a second "Pool C" game that will have no bearing on who advances from the three-team pool.
The Thursday, May 27, night game will decide the "Pool C" winner, as East Division No. 4 seed App (22-31) will look to go 2-0 and Louisiana can advance with either a 2-0 record or a 1-1 mark with a tiebreaker nod because it is the highest seed.
App State's three pitchers totaled 11 strikeouts against Texas State, with Martinez recording one in each of his three innings and pitching around a two-out single in each of his last two frames.
Reaching 96 mph with his fastball, Peterson struck out two batters and left a runner stranded at second in the fourth. A two-base throwing error put a runner on second to open the top of the fifth, and a flyout to center preceded a wild pitch, but Peterson followed that with a big strikeout and then got out of the jam thanks to a flyout to center.
A one-out walk and wild pitch in the sixth created another scoring chance for Texas State, but Peterson came up with another timely strikeout and induced a groundout to short.
Leshock, Welch and Drumheller all reached safely in the sixth against Texas State starter Zachary Leigh, who pitched effectively into the eighth inning just five days after throwing 81 pitches in a Thursday start. Leshock accounted for two of App State's three walks, while Welch and Drumheller both went 2-for-4 as the Mountaineers totaled five hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.