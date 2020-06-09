BOONE — With a combined seven first-team selections on offense and defense, App State led the way as Athlon Sports named its preseason All-Sun Belt teams for 2020.
The Mountaineers’ 17 total selections among the first, second, third and fourth teams tied for the league lead. Last season, App State went 13-1, secured a fourth straight Sun Belt title and finished in the top 20 of both national polls.
App State’s first-team selections on offense were quarterback Zac Thomas, center Noah Hannon, offensive guard Baer Hunter and offensive tackle Cooper Hodges. Defensive end Demetrius Taylor, cornerback Shaun Jolly and linebacker D’Marco Jackson were included on the first-team defense.
The Mountaineers added eight second-team selections overall, with cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles being joined by offensive players Ryan Neuzil (offensive guard), Thomas Hennigan (receiver), Corey Sutton (receiver) and Marcus Williams Jr. (running back). Hennigan also made the second team as a punt returner, and Jalen Virgil is listed as the second-team kickoff returner.
Xavier Subotsch was named the third-team punter, while defensive tackle George Blackstock and kicker Chandler Staton were included on the fourth team.
App State’s Jolly Recognized as Preseason All-American
Street and Smith’s has named App State cornerback Shaun Jolly a preseason All-American in its 2020 college football yearbook.
Jolly is listed as a second-team selection, making him the only player from a Group of Five program recognized among the 50 players on the two All-America teams.
Last season, as a sophomore and first-year starter on a 13-1 team, Jolly was named a second-team All-American by PFF College, which assigned him an overall performance grade of 91.7 that tied for first place nationally among 496 qualifying FBS cornerbacks.
He intercepted five passes in 2019, tied for the FBS lead with two pick-six touchdowns and added eight PBUs, 45 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
App State is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Morgan State.
