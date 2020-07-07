BOONE — With senior quarterback Zac Thomas being projected as the conference MVP, App State has a league-leading 10 players on the two preseason All-Sun Belt teams from Lindy’s.
The magazine deemed the Mountaineers the league favorite as they move forward from a record-breaking 13-1 season in 2019.
Thomas, receiver Corey Sutton, center Noah Hannon, offensive tackle Cooper Hodges, offensive guard Baer Hunter, defensive end Demetrius Taylor and cornerback Shaun Jolly made the magazine’s preseason first team for the Sun Belt. Offensive guard Ryan Neuzil, receiver Thomas Hennigan and running back Marcus Williams Jr. are members of the publication’s preseason second team.
Lindy’s preseason superlatives list Thomas as the Sun Belt frontrunner under both “Strongest Arm” and “Coolest in Clutch.” Hodges, who excelled at right tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2019, is recognized as the league’s “Best Pass Blocker,” while Sutton is among the league’s top professional prospects heading into his senior year.
App State is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Morgan State.
Jolly makes another preseason All-America Team
BOONE — App State cornerback Shaun Jolly added another honor to his growing list of preseason accolades, as he was named a preseason second-team All-American by Sporting News on Thursday.
Of the 50 players that comprised the two teams, Jolly was the only representative of a Group of Five school.
Jolly has also been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America first team and Street and Smith Preseason All-America second team.
Last season, as a sophomore and first-year starter on the 13-1 Mountaineers’ team, Jolly was named a second-team All-American by PFF College, which assigned him an overall performance grade of 91.7 that tied for first place nationally among 496 qualifying FBS cornerbacks.
He intercepted five passes in 2019, tied for the FBS lead with two pick-six touchdowns and added eight PBUs, 45 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
When Athlon released its 2020 preseason All-Sun Belt awards earlier this month, App State led the way with 17 total selections.
