Mike Cummings O line coach hired.jpeg

BOONE — App State Football has hired Mike Cummings to be the Mountaineers’ offensive line coach, head coach Shawn Clark announced Tuesday.

Cummings has spent more than three decades building his resumé coaching offensive lines, including most recently at Cincinnati. He has also been an offensive coordinator at both Central Michigan and Connecticut among his coaching stops.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.