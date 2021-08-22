BOONE — Although Appalachian State field hockey dominated possession for the vast majority of the first half against Queens University on Aug. 22 at Adcock Field, it was the Royals who scored first, in the 28th minute. The unassisted goal by Queens’ Karlee Alt broke open a defensive stalemate, but just over a minute later the Mountaineers’ Anna Smarrelli made good on a penalty stroke to knot the score, 1-1, as the opening half came to a close. App State used the momentum-builder to win going away, 5-1, in the five-period exhibition, the last tune-up opportunity before the Mountaineers start regular season play.
In addition to playing five “quarters,” the coaches also agreed to an afternoon-ending shootout as practice for when overtime matches might end in a tie. App State also won the shootout, 6-5.
“We did a good of trying to slow the play down and come up with possession,” said head coach Meghan Dawson. “We tried to use our passing instead of just forcing the ball upfield. We worked the ball around, trying to get everyone a lot of touches and get them involved in the game and keep the ball moving. We wanted to keep the ball moving fast, which is what we want to do all season long.”
Dawson said that working the basics of field hockey, constantly, has helped the team eliminate penalties.
“We are trying to do all of the small things right, so we don’t have silly fouls hurting us and losing possession. Always getting better on those fundamental skills allows us to compete on a higher level,” said Dawson.
Because a great deal of the action was kept in the Mountaineers’ attacking half of the field, with possession, App State’s goalkeepers had a lot of idle time on their hands.
Asked how she avoids getting complacent under those conditions, goalkeeper Abbie Clark said, “Even though I am at the opposite end and not actually engaging in a play, I try to keep a commentary on the play going, keeping a lot of attention still on my defenders. By using that to stay mentally in the game, if there is a breakaway downfield, I am ready. Being a keeper when it may not be a super busy game for you, the most important thing is to keep your mind engaged.”
Rachel Fleig scored two of the Mountaineers’ five goals and spoke afterward about the advances the team has made since the Aug. 19 exhibition loss to Wake Forest.
“I think once we realized we could keep it simple and work as a team throughout the entire field, it really clicked today,” said the junior forward/midfielder from Pasadena, Md. “We have been working on fitness recently, too, and it showed. I am excited. We have the whole season ahead of us and I am excited to see what we can do.”
The other goals scored by the Mountaineers, all in the final three quarters, were by Charlotte Bosma (assists credited to Pauline Mangold and Allison Corey) at the 37th minute, and also by Bosma (assist by Ines Yofre) in the 66th minute.
App State field hockey opens regular season play on Aug. 28 against Georgetown University at Towson State, then plays Towson State on Aug. 29. They travel to Winston-Salem for a rematch with Wake Forest, this time in a match that counts, on Sept. 4., before their regular season home opener on Sept. 10 in hosting James Madison.
