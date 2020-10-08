BOONE — App State cross country head coach Michael Curcio announced that the men’s and women’s program will host the Blue Ridge Open on Oct. 16 on the Don Kennedy Trails at State Farm Fields.
The women’s 5K will take place at 4 p.m., followed by the men’s 8K at 4:30 p.m. The event will serve as a dual meet, with Marshall traveling to the High Country to compete against the Mountaineers.
App State will compete again on Saturday at the Live at Lou Cross Country Classic. The men’s race is set for a 9 a.m. start, followed by the women’s race at 9:45 a.m.
Crowd gatherings at the meet will follow state of North Carolina guidelines. Due to COVID-19, the fall sports schedule remains fluid. All dates and times are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.