BOONE — With two wins needed to continue their eight year bowl game appearance steak, App State pitched a shutout for three-and-a-half quarters in a 27-14 victory over newly minted Sun Belt conference foe Old Dominion on Saturday, Nov. 19.

"First of all I want to say that this game we played in honor of the three Virginia football players who lost their lives last weekend," head coach Shawn Clark said. "This a tough week for everyone in college football. We have players on our team that knew some of those kids, and parents put their trust in us when they place their kids in our care. If something happens (like the shooting), it's just heartbreaking. To Tony Elliot (Virginia head coach) and Taylor Lamb (Virginia quarterbacks coach and former App State QB and alum) at Virginia, this was for you."

YOSEF 1.JPG

Yosef is decked out in camouflage to celebrate Heroes Day on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Pearson YAC

Tight end Henry Pearson (#88) sprints for extra yards after making a catch, as ODU linebacker Jason Henderson (#42) closes in.
2 Big Run.jpg

Kaedin Robinson carries the ball against Old Dominion, as Tre Hawkins III tracks him down.
7 Barks Calls.jpg

App State QB Chase Brice barks out a cadence just before a snap against Old Dominion on Saturday, Nov. 19.
3 big hole.jpg

Ahmani Marshall (#3) finds himself with wide-open space to run into against the Monarchs of Old Dominion.
28_15_4 lift 2

Andrew Parker (#15), KeSean Brown (#28), Nick Ross (#4) tackle Old Dominion running back Blake Watson (#2).

