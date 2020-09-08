BOONE — Appalachian State head football coach Shawn Clark called the Mountaineers’ Sept. 12 game with visiting Charlotte “a rivalry.”
Charlotte coach Will Healy would like his team to beat the Mountaineers before he calls the in-state series “a rivalry.”
Whether the teams are rivals or just familiar opponents, the two lock horns Sept. 12 at Kidd Brewer Stadium for the third time in three straight years. Appalachian State is 2-0 in the young series with victories in Boone last year and in Charlotte in 2018.
What sparks any talk of rivalry between the two teams could be the difference in the margins of victory in the two games. Appalachian State powered its way to a convincing 45-9 win at Charlotte in 2018. One year later, Charlotte got its running game going and gave the Mountaineers a competitive game before App State claimed a wild 56-41 win.
“I have been fortunate, or unfortunate, to play App over the last 12 years of my coaching career,” Healey said. “They were in with us in the Southern Conference when we were in Chattanooga. I played them when I was at the University of Richmond and then I had the opportunity to play them my first year here.”
Both teams are led by relatively new head coaches. Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field for the first time since he was hired to replace Eli Drinkwitz, who led App State to a 13-1 overall record, a 19th ranking in the AP poll and a Sun Belt Conference championship in his lone season in Boone.
“The good thing is that we have an identity,” Clark said. “Early in the spring helped and at the end of camp. We picked it up at the end of March, so that helped. We’ve had to be detailed and get all of the small things cleaned up, but we’re ready to go.”
Healy is in his second season in charge of the 49ers after leading them to a 7-6 overall record and an appearance in the Bahamas Bowl. Buffalo spoiled the 49ers’ first bowl bid by taking a 31-9 win.
Even with a two-game winning streak on Charlotte, Clark is not taking the 49ers lightly.
“We have a quality opponent in Charlotte coming up here,” Clark said. “They have a head coach that I have a lot of respect for and what he has done with his program in just one year speaks volumes for the kind of coach he is and the kind of man he is.”
App State does not get much time before facing another rival — one from its Southern Conference past. One week later, App State travels to Huntington, W.Va,. to face Marshall in another game the Mountaineers picked up to replace a non-conference game canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Appalachian State holds a 14-8 edge in the overall series, with the last game being a Marshall 50-17 victory in 2002.
The game featured future NFL starting quarterback Byron Leftwich and future standout quarterback Richie Williams, then a freshman, making his first collegiate start.
The teams also staged a classic showdown on Oct. 21, 1995, at what was then Marshall Stadium. Appalachian State quarterback and former coach Scott Satterfield scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 4:18 left in the game to lift the No. 2 Mountaineers to a 10-3 win over the No. 2-ranked Thundering Herd.
Future NFL linebacker Dexter Coakley also turned in a dominant performance for the Mountaineers by making 21 tackles, three pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Clark said the Mountaineers’ focus has been on Charlotte, a game that he feels will be tough enough to win. He watched the Marshall game last weekend — a 59-0 Thundering Herd win over Eastern Kentucky — but said he is more concerned about Charlotte.
“We worked all day Saturday into the evening trying to get this game plan for Charlotte,” Clark said. “That’s really all that matters now.”
