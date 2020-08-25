BOONE — The financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt throughout college athletics, and Appalachian State University has launched the Keep Climbing initiative to raise at least $1 million from now until June 30, 2021, for App State Athletics office operations, the office announced on Aug. 21. its operations.
There are several categories to give to based on donation size, including student-athlete health and well-being, sport-specific gifts, Yosef Club gifts, capital gifts and endowments.
According to the campaign’s website, donations made to student athlete health and well-being will provide nutrition for practices or competitions, mental health and wellness services, strength and conditioning, and academic support. Sport-specific donations benefit a varsity sport of the donor’s choice.
Yosef Club donations provide scholarship opportunities for student-athletes, and these gifts are 100 percent tax deductible. Capital gifts support facility projects and maintenance. Naming rights are available for capital donations of more than $25,000. Endowment donations are allocated to the Yosef Club to fund student-athlete scholarships.
As of mid-day on Aug. 25, the Keep Climbing initiative fund totaled $67,158.
To donate or learn more about the Keep Climbing initiative from App State, visit https://mountaineerimpact.com/keep-climbing-initiative/index.html.
