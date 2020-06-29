BOONE — Rachel Gaines has made history, becoming the first Appalachian State University field hockey student-athlete to be named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Gaines earned a spot on the women’s third team as CoSIDA revealed its Academic All-America Division I Men’s and Women’s At-Large teams on June 19. She is one of only five field hockey representatives among the 46 total student-athletes who make up the three women’s teams, with other at-large honorees coming from the sports of swimming, tennis, golf, lacrosse, fencing, crew, ice hockey, beach volleyball and rifle.
Gaines is also one of five women’s honorees from a Division I university in North Carolina among representatives from Duke University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and Campbell University also had one Academic All-American apiece.
A three-year starter in goal for the Mountaineers, Gaines collected 468 career saves and was a two-time MAC Player of the Week selection. She was named second-team all-conference after producing seven shutouts this past season.
One of 23 athletes selected to the 2020 U.S. Women’s Field Hockey National Development Team, she has also been a two-time member of the U.S. Senior Indoor National Field Hockey Team during her college years.
Gaines graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and minors in sport science and coaching in August 2019. She maintains a 4.0 GPA in her master’s program in renewable energy engineering and will begin pursuit of her doctorate at the University of Illinois this fall.
Gaines is a three-time Academic All-MAC selection, a three-time NFHCA National Academic Squad member and a three-time NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.
She was the only field hockey representative from District 3, which covered three states, and she was already the first App State field hockey student-athlete to earn Academic All-District status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.