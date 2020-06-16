BOONE — App State men’s golf head coach Danny Forshey is resigning his position to pursue other opportunities. Jason Allison, who has experience coaching golf at the collegiate level and spent the last five years on the Mountaineers’ men’s basketball staff, will serve as interim men’s golf coach.
“I have absolutely loved my time coaching at App State and will miss working with the golf team in Boone,” Forshey said. “I need to move on for some personal reasons, but I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to coach here and to learn from the leadership of Doug Gillin and others on the Mountaineers’ staff.”
Forshey led the Mountaineers to substantial progress in his lone season as head coach, which was cut short in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. App State posted four top-three team finishes during the 2019-20 campaign. The team’s 287.52 scoring average was second-best among Sun Belt squads, and the Mountaineers jumped 99 positions in Golfstat’s collegiate team rankings. Off the course, a 3.64 team GPA in spring 2020 marked the highest semester GPA in program history.
“I am thankful for Danny’s hard work here and wish him and his family all the best moving forward,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “We’re excited for Jason to step into the interim role. Jason has experience as the head golf coach at Lees-McRae and King College. He is well-connected in the High Country and in the golf community. His skills in recruiting, developing student-athletes and fundraising make him a great fit for this role.”
“Thanks to Doug Gillin for having confidence in me to lead this program at this time,” Allison said. “I love coaching and I love to compete — and that includes my past experience in collegiate golf.
“Golf is a great game that teaches valuable lessons. I’m happy to serve App State in this role. I want to continue to improve our men’s golf program and build upon the foundation that these young men set over the past season.”
