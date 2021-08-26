BOONE — Appalachian State Athletics has finalized its football broadcast teams for the 2021 season.
With Adam Witten entering his sixth season as the radio play-by-play voice of the Mountaineers on the Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield, and Molly Cotten entering her fifth season as the primary sideline reporter, they'll be joined by another App State alum in recent graduate and all-conference football standout Noah Hannon, who will serve as the radio analyst.
Hannon, who graduated from App State in May, started 52 straight games at center for the Mountaineers from the time of his 2017 enrollment to the end of the 2020 season. A repeat selection to the All-Sun Belt first team, Hannon was named the league's "Best Interview" by Street and Smith magazine during his playing days, which included four bowl wins to go along with three conference championships, and his personable demeanor led to fans nicknaming him "The Mayor." He was also a frequent guest and partner of Witten's on the weekly Mountaineer Talk broadcasts.
When the Mountaineers appear on ESPN+ while playing in Boone this season, play-by-play man David Jackson and analyst Avery Hall will call the action from Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Jackson and Hall called App State games together in the early 2000s and again in 2015. Hall, who was a standout defensive lineman for the Mountaineers during a playing career that ran from 1989-92, also worked alongside Witten last year as a fill-in radio analyst when a prior commitment forced full-time analyst Pierre Banks to miss a game.
The Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield crew that includes Steve Zushin (on-site engineer) will team up as every App State football game in 2021 can be heard on the flagship radio station for App State Athletics — WKBC 97.3 FM — as well as other affiliates in North Carolina. This year, Learfield audio streams will be available for free on The Varsity Network app and at www.appstatesports.com or by subscription on TuneIn.
Current App State Football Radio Affiliates:
WKBC 97.3 FM North Wilkesboro, Hickory, Charlotte, High Country
WATA 1450 AM, 96.5 FM Boone
WCOG 1320 AM Greensboro, Triad
WHKP 107.7 FM, 1450 AM Hendersonville
App State has six games at Kidd Brewer Stadium on the 2021 schedule, with the home opener against Elon on Sept. 18 slated for ESPN+. The next two home games (Marshall on Sept. 23, Coastal Carolina on Oct. 20) are scheduled as midweek games that will air on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.