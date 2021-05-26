BOONE — Appalachian State's football program has officially added graduate transfer Jahmir Smith, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark announced Wednesday, May 26.
The running back was part of Notre Dame's program for three seasons following a decorated prep career at Lee County High School in Sanford, N.C. He graduated from Notre Dame earlier this month and will have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers.
Rivals.com ranked the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Smith as the nation's 20th-best running back in the recruiting class of 2018, leading up to his enrollment at Notre Dame.
Smith totaled 223 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 53 carries with a per-carry average of 4.2 yards in 13 career games for the Fighting Irish.
A strong student who was recruited heavily by Ivy League schools, Smith rushed for more than 3,000 yards at Lee County, including 2,130 during a junior season in which he recorded a state-leading 41 rushing touchdowns for a 12-1 team. He rushed for 27 touchdowns and helped lead the Yellow Jackets to an 11-1 season in 2018.
At Notre Dame, Smith appeared in two games as a true freshman and opened his sophomore season with two rushing touchdowns in a win against Louisville. He had 42 carries for 180 yards, including a season-high 58 against Duke, while playing in 10 games that season.
He played in one game during the 2020 season, rushing five times for 15 yards in the opener against Duke. The Blue Devils' starting quarterback for that game is also a new Mountaineer, after Chase Brice transferred to App this offseason.
Smith joins a crowded backfield with seven other halfbacks competing for carries, including Myrtle Beach Bowl hero Camerun Peoples.
