CLEVELAND — Two more Appalachian State Mountaineers are heading to the NFL after cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.
Jean-Charles was drafted 178th overall, the 34th pick in the fifth round, on Saturday, May 1.
Meeting with the media after he was drafted, the corner nicknamed “Sherm” said there was “nothing pretty” about his game
“My football IQ is very high, a testament to a lot of my coaches and mentors that I was around in the offseason, and just being able to understand offenses and understand what I’ll possibly get before it happens,” Jean-Charles said. “It allows me to play just a little bit faster,” but he still gave 100 percent on every play.
In his post-draft press conference, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst was asked how Jean-Charles was available as late in the draft as he was taken. Gutekunst said the team was also surprised Jean-Charles was available that late, adding that his scouting department repeatedly pushed for the defensive back’s selection.
“(Jean-Charles) was a favorite of a bunch of our scouts,” Gutekunst said. “We were thrilled to be able to select him.”
The two-year starter at App was named first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, second-team by Sporting News and Pro Football Focus College and third-team by Phil Steele for his efforts in 2020. Jean-Charles was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award for the nation’s top defender and the Thorpe Award, handed to the nation’s top defensive back as well as being named the PFF Sun Belt Player of the Year as he led the nation with 16 pass break-ups and 17 pass defenses in 2020.
Hours after the draft ended, offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons. According to Spotrac, Neuzil signed a three-year deal worth up to $2,430,000.
Neuzil finished his App career with 44-straight starts at left guard and earned second-team All-American honors from Sporting News and PFF College in 2020.
Neuzil looks to become the latest in a string of App State alums who went undrafted but earned regular-season roster spots on NFL teams, including Parker Collins, Austin Exford, Kennan Gilchrist, Tae Hayes, A.J. Howard, Doug Middleton, Jalin Moore and Josh Thomas in the last five years.
Jean-Charles and Neuzil were two of four App players attempting to join the NFL, along with quarterback Zac Thomas and fullback-convert Noah Hannon. As of presstime, Thomas and Hannon have not signed with teams after going undrafted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.