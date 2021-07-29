NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference announced the men's basketball conference schedule, which includes the reigning champion Appalachian State Mountaineers, for the upcoming 2021-22 season on Tuesday, July 27.
The schedule will consist of 18 games for all teams, with each playing nine at home and nine on the road. All games will follow a Thursday-Saturday format.
App State begins conference play with a home weekend against Louisiana on Dec. 30 and Louisiana-Monroe on Jan. 1. The Mountaineers then hit the road for five of their next six contests.
App begins the road swing with a trip to South Alabama on Jan. 6 and Troy on Jan. 8. The Mountaineers return home for one game on Jan. 13 against Coastal Carolina, before making a return trip to Conway, S.C., to battle the Chanticleers on Jan. 15. The Black and Gold play two more road games in Georgia on Jan. 20 (Georgia State) and Jan. 22 (Georgia Southern).
The Mountaineers will close out January with home contests on Jan. 27 versus Arkansas State and Jan. 29 against Little Rock. The contest with Little Rock is a double header with the women's basketball program.
The Mountaineers open February with a trip to Texas to face Texas State (Feb. 3) and UT Arlington (Feb. 5).
The Black and Gold begin a four-game home stand on Feb. 10 against Georgia Southern. The Mountaineers also host Georgia State (Feb. 12), Troy (Feb. 17) and South Alabama (Feb. 19). The contest against South Alabama will also be a double header with the women's program.
App State closes out the regular season on Feb. 24 at Little Rock and Feb. 26 at Arkansas State.
The Sun Belt Tournament will run from March 3 to March 7 in Pensacola, Fla., with the winner punching a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
Game times will be announced at a later date, as will any non-conference matchups.
