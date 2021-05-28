BOONE — Appalachian State's football program has officially added transfer Isaiah Helms, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday.
Helms, an interior offensive lineman from nearby Lenoir, started all 21 games in his two seasons as a member of Western Carolina's program and was named a HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-American in 2020. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers.
League coaches named Helms to the All-Southern Conference first team in 2020, and he was named a third-team FCS Freshman All-American by Phil Steele in 2019. Helms was also a SoCon Academic Honor Roll member during his time in Cullowhee.
As a standout at West Caldwell High School, Helms was picked to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas as a senior. He was a three-time all-area and four-time all-district selection.
