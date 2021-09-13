BOONE — App State field hockey won its first game against a Top 25-ranked opponent in school history on Friday, Sept. 10, by beating No. 24 James Madison 2-0 in an intense defensive match.
After a scoreless first quarter, senior midfielder Friederike Stegen scored in a go-ahead corner play to put the Mountaineers up 1-0. Junior and freshman midfielders Pauline Mangold and Sterre Molkenboer assisted Stegen on the goal.
"Initially, I thought to do a drag flick, but I saw that the left side was open," Stegen said. "So I just tried to sweep to the left and it went in."
Stegen later assisted Carli Ciocco for the Mountaineers' second goal in the third quarter that put App State up 2-0.
"(Stegen) passed me the ball down the side, and I was able to move around the goalie and score the goal," Ciocco said.
In the fourth quarter, both teams left it all out on the field. The Black and Gold held their lead and played aggressive defense to close out the Dukes, who took seven goals in the final period. Addie Clark finished with eight saves in the goal, including two dives that kept James Madison at zero points.
Head Coach Meghan Dawson spoke about their tough fourth quarter after the game.
"JMU was just going really hard. They had a lot of opportunities," Dawson said. "Our game plan was, defend, defend, defend. We needed to make sure that we didn't do any dangerous passes, and we played to the outsides and forced JMU to do a lot of work to try to attack and come back."
Following the biggest win in program history, the Mountaineers came back to Earth with a 2-0 loss against Ohio State two days later in a tough, defensive battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.