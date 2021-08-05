BOONE — Just four months after the conclusion of their 2021 spring season, Appalachian State field hockey will open its 2021 fall season on Aug. 19.
The schedule is back to normal after the Mid-American Conference opted to move its 2020 fall season to spring of 2021 and cancel the conference tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Led by seventh-year head coach Meghan Dawson, the Mountaineers will look to build on their 18-18 record over the last two seasons with a schedule that features eight league games and a challenging nonconference slate.
All regular-season home games will be streamed live on twitch.tv/appstatesports.com.
App starts the season with a pair of home exhibitions against Wake Forest (Aug. 19) and Queens University (Aug. 22) before heading to Maryland for a season-opening tournament, in which they will face Georgetown (Aug. 28) and Towson (Aug. 29).
Other nonconference contests include Wake Forest (Sept. 4 in Winston-Salem), James Madison (Sept. 10 regular-season home opener in Boone), Ohio State (Sept. 12 in Charlotte), Davidson (Sept. 19 in Boone) and La Salle (Oct. 17 in Boone).
The Mountaineers’ MAC opener is Sept. 17 at home against Miami. Other league tilts include Ohio (Oct. 1 in Boone), Ball State (Oct. 8 in Muncie, Ind.), Bellarmine (Oct. 10 in Louisville, Ky.), Longwood (Oct. 15 in Farmville, Va.), Kent State (Oct. 22 in Boone) and a two-game series against Central Michigan (Oct. 29 and 30 in Mount Pleasant, Mich.).
The 2021 MAC Tournament will be held Nov. 5-6 in Oxford, Ohio. App State has advanced to the semifinals in each of the last three MAC tournaments (2017-19).
App State welcomes back 16 letterwinners and eight of 11 starters from last year’s squad, including two-time all-conference selection Friederike Stegen.
