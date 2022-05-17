BOONE — A long-term goal is common to set at the start of a season. Ranging from winning more games than last year to bringing home a title, setting the bar early has worked for coaches in all sports at all levels.
For Appalachian FC manager Dale Parker, the goal for the 2022 campaign is simple: host a playoff game.
“I think it would be doing these fans and this squad an injustice by saying, ‘we just want to make the playoffs,’” Parker said. “I’m really confident with this group. It doesn’t mean we will win games, it means that my expectation of this group is to be better than last year.”
A year prior — the club’s inaugural season — Parker wanted to show they mean business and make the playoffs. With six teams competing in the Southeast Conference last year and four making the playoffs, it was not an unrealistic goal, even if the club was brand-new.
It was also a feat that AFC accomplished when they finished third behind Georgia Revolution FC and Georgia Storm SA. However, one result’s difference meant they were heading on the road to play the Storm in the first round.
“One place better than we were last year, we host a playoff game,” Parker said. Specifically, the Black and Gold finished a point off from the second spot.
While AFC’s trips to the 2021 playoffs ended after one game, it was a trip to the playoffs nonetheless. Parker said the desire to step up that season goal is not just based on the competitive aspect, but also bringing something extra to the fans.
“I’d love to give the fans something that they wanted last year and missed out on by a points, and I’d like to think we can gain those points with this squad of players,” Parker said. “Obviously, we all want to win everything, we have to be realistic and say it’s going to be hard to win it all. But, that’s what we’re striving for.”
Buoying Parker’s plans is the return of 14 players from the 2021 season and depth that has been bolstered by new arrivals.
In their first season, the Black and Gold’s attack was led by the trio of Jeremiah Luoma, Angelo Fabricio and Camden Holbrook. While it was a rock solid trio that shredded defenses on a weekly basis, that area of the team was thin and vulnerable to a potential injury crisis.
“We didn’t have that depth last year. We had (Luoma, Fabricio and Holbrook) with one or two guys that could impact off the bench, but not to the level of those guys,” Parker said. “We’ve certainly got a lot more depth and those players are chomping at the bit.”
With AFC’s strengthening and the turnover suffered by other teams in their conference, the Black and Gold can carve out a spot in the top of the table and improve on last year’s 4-2-4 record.
