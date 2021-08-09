WATAUGA — Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Appalachian State Athletic Department announced that cuts were being made to their sports programs as they worked to offset a $5 million hole in the budget. One of the casualties named was the men's soccer program, erasing years of history and tradition in the process.
Soccer teams going under due to financial duress is not a new concept. English clubs Bury F.C. and Wimbledon F.C., Italian team Parma Calcio 1913 and MLS side Chivas USA are just some of the clubs that have fallen by the wayside in the last decade.
In many cases, a phoenix club will rise from the ashes, created by passionate fans or former owners who do not want to lose the traditions or community the team has built. From Wimbledon came AFC Wimbledon, Parma was re-founded three times and the Cleveland Browns came back as a new team.
In 2021, from the ashes of the Mountaineers men’s soccer program rose Appalachian FC.
Two years before the team took the field, the Boone Area Sports Commission was founded to expand the possibilities of sports tourism in the area.
The organization commissioned a feasibility study on the area, asking whether or not it could sustain a sports team that was not a local school. The study showed that High Country residents were ready and willing to support a local team, according to Boone Chamber President and BASC board member David Jackson. In July 2019, the commission helped put together an exhibition soccer match at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
More than 700 fans packed into the stadium to watch semi-pro clubs Tobacco Road FC and the Tri-Cities Otters, and the commission saw the potential.
"We wanted to show that Boone was an attractive destination for soccer," Jackson said. "If we were able to entice more soccer opportunities, that would only High Country Soccer grow their footprint."
While the commission looked at possibilities to increase the sports footprint in the High Country, the news of the App program cuts came down.
Led by former MLS general manager Mitch Hitchcock and former App head coach Jason O'Keefe, a group filled with local business owners began working towards a new club, becoming AFC.
The ownership group worked to carry on the legacy of a program now gone, the program of the NCAA's all-time leading goal scorer Thompson Usiyan.
"We needed to carry that on," Part-owner Mike Raymond said. "It gives the local kids playing here something to work towards. They see that high level of play and they're going to be there in just a few years."
The club set up shop in the National Premiere Soccer League, a semi-pro league made up of teams from around the country. Allocated to the Southeast Conference Division, AFC would be playing teams from Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama.
According to Raymond, the club was immediately embraced by the High Country, and soccer fans from around the globe.
"The first night the owners met for a packing party to ship out all the (merchandise) orders, we already had over 350 orders a week into launching," Raymond said, noting orders for the club's black and yellow kit came in from 49 states, Europe and South America.
The ownership group also built on connections in the community, bringing other local businesses along for the ride. Boone Saloon became the official destination during away games, while Booneshine Brewing was set as the pre-game location.
"Minor league sports' success is built off of the success they have in imprinting into their communities, and a lot of that comes through business community support," Jackson said. "AppOrtho and Mast General Store immediately come to mind, those logos and brands sponsor teams in parks and rec leagues, App State and the high school, they understand that a dollar spent there is supporting opportunities for kids to be engaged in sports and learn the life lessons that come along with that."
Jackson noted that with Hitchcock being the principal investor — and an out-of-towner — the community could have seen the team as an outside group coming in without the involvement of the local groups.
"When people started to realize, 'Oh, this soccer team is being run by Alfredo Alvarez and Tim Herdklotz and Mike Raymond,' all of a sudden it was our team," Jackson said. "Credibility is a hard thing to build."
After building the credibility, it came time to build the roster, and AFC pulled talent from wherever they could find it. Former App players such as Myson Darden and Camden Holbrook, locals like Kevin Arguello and players from around the country made up a team that would play within a month of meeting each other.
Leading the team would be Dale Parker, a former Worksop Town FC and Lees-McRae player, who immediately set a goal of finishing second in their division and host the club's first playoff game.
As they walked on their home field for the first time on May 15 against Georgia Revolution FC, the team was not met with skeptical eyes of locals, but with a packed house and their own supporters' group, the Squatchguard. They would begin at Booneshine, building the hype before the game before loudly marching to the field with smoke flares and flags in-tow.
"When the teams came onto the field, you could watch the other team and they were in awe a little bit," Raymond said. "I traveled to almost every away game and there's nothing like what we have here. The Squatchguard, they were relentless with chanting, bantering with the other team and creating that awesome atmosphere."
Chants of an AFC-themed "Glory, Glory" filled the Ted Mack at every game, with the crowd never quieting as they embraced the ragtag group of players. The results never mattered, always being loud in praise of their side.
However, the results did matter to the league table. Parker's lofty goals of an immediate playoff arrival were a far cry from the 0-1-3 record the team picked up in their first month of play.
On June 5, the tide turned as AFC won their first game in club history in front of a packed home crowd. The win was not only the jump-start the team needed, but the first example of a dominant homefield advantage.
In five regular season home games, AFC won all but one, accounting for every win in the team's season.
"People love a winner," Jackson said, also noting that the love the team received came from more than just the results. "People enjoy people that they can identify with. I think part of the reason why the team worked was because they were largely made up of college players. This is a college town where we're used to supporting young adults."
Ultimately, the team finished third in their division and lost their first playoff game to Georgia Storm SA. For many clubs that would be it, the season is over and it is time to go home. But, AFC had a final show to put on for the fans.
The Chaco Cup, a home-and-away series with Chattanooga FC that had silverware on the line. After a dramatic, 3-3 tie in their final game, AFC finished as the runners-up and received the Silver Chaco trophy.
The game had it all, more than 1,000 fans in attendance and a dramatic finish that will live on in the annals of the club's lore. Captaining the side was Alex Render, a British defender who became one of the side's starlets.
The 20-year-old who plays at Limestone University made the division's team of the season alongside Jeremiah Luoma, and was the only AFC player to feature in the regional XI and the NPSL's national team of the season.
"Two all-conference players and a national best XI member, it's way above any expectations," Raymond said. He added that a big part of AFC was giving the players the chance to shine, an opportunity to put themselves out there as they hope to play at a higher level.
Looking back on the season, Parker said the success of the club, and its future, is in large part due to the "magic of the High Country."
"The owners set out with the dream of setting up a big club," Parker said. "They brought in the coaching staff, we bring in the players and everyone was like, 'yeah, we'll just see how it goes.' Internally, we just have a drive that, if this is what we have, if the fans are giving us this, the infrastructure's here and the owners are providing such a good environment for us to play in, we need to match it."
Parker said the season can be looked at in two ways: exceeding expectations or matching the team's inner expectations.
"I think we met our expectations and next year, we can only improve," Parker said. "We want to make sure this is a footprint and next year we make the next step."
Raymond said the plan for the second season is to have players return and continue on the progress built through the season. In the meantime, Raymond said he's proud that AFC is now a part of the soccer culture of Boone, as well as growing it.
"It's not about supporting App FC, it's about supporting soccer," Raymond said. "Whether it's youth level or the App State women's team, we need to support them too."
