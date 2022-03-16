BOONE — With less than two months to go, Appalachian FC’s second season has begun to take shape.
On Wednesday, March 9, the United Premier Soccer League team announced its schedule for the 2022 season that will see 10 regular season games between May and July.
AFC went 4-2-4 in their inaugural 2021 season, making the NPSL playoffs before falling to division rival Georgia Storm SA in the first round. After their playoff loss, the Black and Gold took part in the Chaco Cup, finishing as runners-up to professional side Chattanooga FC 6-5 in a two-legged final.
The 2022 season will open on May 7 on the road against Georgia Revolution FC. The Squatch Guard will get to see their team return to the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex for the first time a week later to take on NPSL newcomers Apotheos FC in the first of five regular season home matches.
Two days after the schedule announcement, the team held open tryouts on the snowy Ted Mack pitch, looking for the next iteration of the Black and Gold.
As of press time, AFC has not released a final roster. They have announced that head coach Dale Parker is set to yet again helm the team, with Lenoir-Rhyne assistant Josh Alderson joining Parker’s staff.
For more information about Appalachian FC, visit www.appalachianfc.com.
