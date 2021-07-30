BOONE — Appalachian State men's and women's cross country head coach Michael Curcio announced the schedule for the upcoming 2021 season on Thursday, July 29.
The schedule features six meets, including the Sun Belt Championships, in preparation for the NCAA Southeast Regionals and NCAA Championships.
The Mountaineers open the season with two-straight home meets at the Don Kennedy Trails at State Farm Fields. App State will open the season on Sept. 3 with the Covered Bridge Open and host the Firetower Project on Sept. 17.
App State hits the road for the always competitive Live in Lou Cross Country Classic at Louisville on Oct. 2. The Mountaineers compete at the High Point VertCross on Oct. 15 in their final tune-up for the Sun Belt Championships.
The Sun Belt Championships will be held in Mobile, Ala., on Oct. 30.
App State will run once more at the Montreat Open on Nov. 5 in the final regular season meet for both programs.
The NCAA Southeast Regionals are set for Nov. 13 in Lexington, Ky., with the NCAA Championships set for Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Both the men's and women's programs finished second at the Sun Belt Championships last season.
