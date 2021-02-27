BOONE — Emotions were high at Holmes Convocation Center Saturday, Feb. 27, as the Appalachian State Mountaineers women’s basketball team played their final home game of the season in a tight, 81-78 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.
The game carried with it the weight of finalizing the Sun Belt Conference Tournament seeding, as well as sending off App (13-11, 10-8) seniors Lainey Gosnell, Pre Stanley, Maya Calder, Michaela Porter and Tierra Wilson.
In its four years, the class has seen Stanley climb into the program’s top-10 all time scorers, while Gosnell and Wilson feature in the top-10 all time three point shooters.
“I don't think it’s really hit me yet,” Stanley said after the final home game of the season. “I would say that only because we have so much basketball left. That's how I look at it, we still didn't get our championship yet and that's what we're after. That's what we're going to get.”
From tip off, the game appeared to be decided by toughness. Heads up plays, diving for loose balls and rebound battles were commonplace.
Georgia Southern (11-12, 5-9) passed the 1,000 rebound mark for the season during the game, with the team sitting third nationally in the statistic, and App Head Coach Angel Elderkin said her team needed to do a better job on the boards when tournament play begins.
Despite having more than double the rebounds and less turnovers, the Eagles were barely keeping up with the Mountaineers in the first quarter and the teams went into the second tied at 14.
App managed to get some breathing room before halftime courtesy of Gosnell, who shot a perfect 3-3 from the field to put up nine points in the second quarter after going 1-1 in the first.
“I was able to get my feet set and get more of an open three versus having to create anything else,” Gosnell said after the game, contributing her early shooting success to her teammates’ efforts. “There were some really good passes down the stretch and I was able to finish around the rim.”
After leading 40-33 at the half, the Mountaineers started to allow the Eagles to keep up. Georgia Southern guards Mya Burns and Terren Ward combined for nine points in the third as they kept their team afloat heading into the fourth.
The fourth is when Ward went off, going 5-7 from the field and putting up 11 of her game-high 26 points.
After trailing by nine with just under three minutes to go, the Eagles clawed their way back into the game as the clock drained. Eagles forward Eden Johnson drained a three with only 20 seconds left to make it 77-73.
With 6.9 seconds left, Gosnell fouled out after putting up 23 points in the game. One second later, Stanley made one of two free throw attempts to make it 79-75 and potentially seal the game.
The Eagles were not done though, with Burns draining a three to make it a one-point game. The last gasp would not be enough, however, as Janay Sanders drained a pair of free throws to seal the 81-78 win.
With the regular season wrapped up, both teams will look to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, set for March 5-8 in Pensacola, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.