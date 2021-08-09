BOONE — Less than a month remains until Appalachian State football’s Sept. 2 season opener against East Carolina at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, and the Mountaineers are gearing up for another season at The Rock in Boone.
On Friday, Aug. 6, the ASU Athletic Department announced updates regarding season tickets, single-game tickets, parking and tailgating for App State football games this fall.
There are still season tickets available and are available for purchase at www.appstatesports.com/tickets. Season tickets start at $215 for adults and $180 for App State faculty/staff, youth ages 3-12 and senior citizens ages 60 or older. Fans interested in purchasing premium seats in the new north end zone can contact D’minia Stokes at (828) 963-0257.
Football season tickets and parking passes for those who have already purchased are scheduled to be mailed the third week of August.
According to the App State Athletics, they are continuing to plan for normal tailgating in Yosef Club lots.
Single-game tickets to the general public will go on sale Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. at www.appstatesports.com/tickets, or by calling (828) 262-2079 (press 0 for a ticket representative, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.)
A new premium field-level patio opportunity at the north end zone will be available this fall, more information will be available at a later date.
Tickets for the Sept. 2 opener vs. ECU in Charlotte continue to be on sale. Tickets to away games will be offered to Yosef Club members of the Mountaineers Athletic Fund first. App State Athletics will communicate if additional tickets become available for purchase by the general public.
App State fans can donate tickets to send a military member, first responder or health care worker to the Nov. 13 game against South Alabama. Tickets are $25 each. Donate today by calling (828) 262-8799.
For more ticket information, call (828) 262-2079.
