BOONE — The Appalachian State University Athletic Department stated it is looking forward to safely welcoming student-athlete families and some spectators to on-campus events this spring at an increased capacity.
North Carolina Executive Order No. 195, which went into effect Friday, Feb. 26, permits up to 30 percent capacity for outdoor athletic venues and up to 15 percent for indoor athletic venues.
At all App State venues, six feet of social distancing between seating pods is required, and face coverings are required for all guests and game day staff.
In coordination with university leadership, conference protocols and venue layouts, the following protocols will be in place until at least when the current executive order expires on March 26. App State will continue to monitor these protocols and provide updates with any adjustments.
Women's Tennis: Family members of student-athletes, coaches and staff and a limited number of spectators can attend tennis matches. When playing outdoors, the team competes at the Bob Light Rivers Street Courts. When indoors, the team competes at Deer Valley Racquet Club.
Field Hockey: Family members of student-athletes, coaches and staff and a limited number of spectators can attend field hockey games at Brandon and Erica M. Adcock Field. Fans are not allowed along the fence that surrounds the playing area and must sit socially distanced in the stands.
Women's Soccer: Family members of student-athletes, coaches and staff and a limited number of spectators can attend matches at the Appalachian Soccer Stadium at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
Baseball: Updated capacity and ticket plans for baseball games at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium will be announced at a later date.
Softball: Due to space limitations and required social distancing in the stands at Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium, only family members of student-athletes, coaches and staff can attend games at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.