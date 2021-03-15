BOONE — The Appalachian State Athletics Department has announced that, in compliance with North Carolina Executive Order No. 195, there will be additional but limited seating options available for the remaining home baseball games this spring at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium.
The executive order currently permits up to 30-percent capacity for outdoor athletic venues.
At all App State venues, six feet of social distancing between seating pods is required, and face coverings are required for all guests and game-day staff.
While tickets in the primary seating area between the two dugouts are allocated to student-athlete families in a socially distanced manner, any unused tickets from that grouping would be made available directly on a per-game basis to a combination of 2020 season ticket holders and/or App State students.
For current App State students interested in attending home baseball games, a student ticket lottery opportunity will be implemented following the weekend series against Arkansas State March 19-21. In the coming days, students will receive an email from the App State ticket office with instructions on how to sign up for the lottery.
The additional options for fans this season, starting Tuesday, March 16, include small-group seating areas at picnic tables and on grass hill pods on the first-base side of home plate, four-person fire pit areas and a heated outfield deck area for groups of six-to-eight people.
Pricing is on a per-game basis, and seating is based on availability. To purchase or obtain more information about available options, contact Elizabeth Probst in the App State ticket office at probstef@appstate.edu.
App State will be offering concessions that are available through cashless transactions only. Available items include hot dogs, candy, nachos, popcorn and Pepsi products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.