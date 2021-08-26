RALEIGH — An amended version of NC House Bill 91 passed the Senate Committee on Education on Thursday morning, Aug. 26.
A primary edition to the bill proposed and passed by the committee would permit the NCHSAA to continue administering high school athletics for public schools in the state, with a required agreement to a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education.
The amended version of HB 91 is alleged to provide greater transparency between the NCHSAA, a 501c3 nonprofit since 2010, and state government.
Under the revised legislation, if passed, the NCHSAA would no longer have autonomous authority to adopt new rules without first posting the proposed rule on its website and allow for public comment. The association would also be required to adopt policies similar to open meetings laws and public records laws, as well as be subject to an annual audit from the State Auditor.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker addressed the committee during the public comment portion, noting that when the state leaders have reached out to the association, they have always been open to respond and carry out open dialogue.
"Anytime we have been asked to meet, we have been willing to," Tucker told the committee during its meeting. "As has been stated, we simply ask for the opportunity to sit down with the State Board of Education and develop a memorandum of understanding," adding that the desire it to come together "without coercion, without political influence, so we can sit down together and make the changes that will benefit boys and girls from the mountains to the coast."
The latest amended HB91 also addresses financial concerns, as the association would be allowed to charge "reasonable fees" for participating in prep athletics, but the annual fees to schools would be cut by 20 percent once the total fund balance of the association reaches 250 percent of the total expenses from the previous fiscal year. A cap at 33 percent of net profits would also be required from the NCHSAA from any state tournament game.
The state Senate Committee on Education initially voted in favor of a version of HB91 on Wednesday morning, July 21. The bill was amended from its original focus on students with autism to overhaul high school sports in North Carolina. The NCHSAA is currently responsible for overseeing the rules and regulations for high school athletics, and also hosts state championship events.
The bill in its current form would prohibit the commission from several actions, including soliciting grant funding and sponsorships from third-party organizations for purposes other than state tournaments, providing grants to schools, providing scholarships to players, designating the use of specific vendors, retaining a percentage of gate receipts other than from the state tournament, controlling the intellectual property of schools, such as logos and mascots, and audio and visual rights to games, as well as prohibit any retention of money collected from ticket sales, concessions, or sale of merchandise by a school.
In addressing perceived inequalities in competition between traditional public schools and non-traditional schools, the legislation agrees to allow charter and non-public schools to continue participating in the association, but those schools would be bumped up aone classification, and all classifications would be determined based solely on enrollment.
A number of organizations have voiced opposition to the legislation, including the National Federation of High Schools, the North Carolina Coaches Association, various officials associations and the North Carolina Association of Athletic Directors, the latter of which work extensively with the current NCHSAA in high school athletics.
The NCHSAA has drawn the attention of the state senate due to numerous concerns — including financial implications of the organization and whether it was legal and appropriate for a private organization to oversee high school athletics for public schools.
With the vote in favor of the revised bill by the Committee on Education, it now moves to the state Senate Rules Committee.
