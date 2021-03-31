BOONE — Days after his head coach signed a new, long-term contract, Michael Almonacy announced he will have one more season as Appalachian State basketball player Wednesday, March 31.
"By winning the Sun Belt Championship and competing in the NCAA Tournament, I have created memories that will last forever. Just competing with this team and my teammates this year has been amazing.
I want to thank the coaching staff for believing in me and taking a chance on me. I want to thank App nation for accepting me and supporting me.
With that being said, I will be using my extra year and returning to App State," the guard announced via Twitter.
Almonacy transferred to App for the 2020-21 season as a graduate student after playing for Southern New Hampshire in Division II. In 29 games and 12 starts for the Mountaineers, he averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Almonacy made an instant impact after arriving in Boone, receiving an all-conference selection and being named the first Sun Belt Tournament Most Outstanding Player in school history. Almonacy played a pivotal role in App's run to a Sun Belt title and their first trip to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in 21 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.