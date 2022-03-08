BOONE — Appalachian State men’s golf head coach Jason Allison has resigned, the App State Athletic department announced on Monday, Feb. 28.
“We are excited about the 2022 season and the future of our men’s golf program,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “Our vision for App State men’s golf is to annually compete for a conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.”
Allison was tabbed App State’s interim men’s golf coach in June 2020 before being named the full-time head coach in June 2021. No reason was given for Allison's resignation.
The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Mountaineers had two top 10 finishers at the Wolfpack Individual Invite in Raleigh.
