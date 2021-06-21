BOONE — Jason Allison has been named the head coach of the Appalachian State men's golf program, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Monday, June 21.
In one season as interim head coach, Allison directed the Mountaineers to their best Sun Belt Championship team finish in school history and coached Timothius Tirto Tamardi to an NCAA berth at the Kingston Springs Regional in May.
"Jason has made a seamless transition to becoming the leader of our men's golf program," said Associate Athletics Director Spencer Bridges, the sport administrator for the App State golf teams. "We look forward to seeing this program continue to rise to new levels and pursue excellence in the classroom, on the course and in the community."
Under Allison's watch, App State placed sixth out of 12 teams at the 2021 Sun Belt Championship, finishing two strokes out of fourth. Tamardi tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard and was one of three Mountaineers in the top-20. The junior from Indonesia not only became the program's third All-Sun Belt honoree, but he also became just the second golfer in school history to earn a trip to the NCAA Championships.
The team's 3.73 GPA in fall 2020 was its best semester GPA in program history. Men's golf currently tops all App State men's sports with a 3.48 cumulative GPA.
Allison spent the previous six years on staff with the Mountaineers' men's basketball program, including the 2018-19 season as associate head coach. He also has experience coaching golf at Lees-McRae and King College.
"I could not be more excited to begin as the permanent men's golf coach at App State," Allison said. "This past year has been a very rewarding experience for me. I want to thank Chancellor Everts, Doug Gillin, Spencer Bridges and our Yosef Club members for showing confidence in me to lead our student-athletes. 2020-21 was a very good year for App State Golf. We will work extremely hard to continue to make our Mountaineer golf program very competitive. We are excited for the future."
