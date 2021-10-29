BOONE — After a potentially season-defining win, the Appalachian State Mountaineers football team is riding high heading into their home matchup with Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Mountaineers (5-2, 2-1) come off an upset 30-27 win over then-No. 14 ranked and undefeated Coastal Carolina, but head coach Shawn Clark said his team could not bask in the glory for too long.
“We’re getting ready to play Monroe who is a very good team,” Clark said in a Monday, Oct. 25 press conference. “Our goal is to be 1-0 this week. We know (ULM head coach Terry Bowden) will have his team ready to play.”
The Warhawks (4-3, 2-2) head to Boone on a two-game winning streak, having handled South Alabama 41-31 on Saturday, Oct. 23.
One thing to look at with any matchup is common opponents, and so far this season App and ULM have both played Coastal and Georgia State. While App went 2-0 against those teams — including a 45-16 rout of Georgia State — ULM failed to beat either as they allowed at least 55 points to each and scored a combined 27.
However, the loss to Georgia State saw the Warhawks begin a trend. In that game, they scored 21 points, followed it with 31 points in a win over Liberty and then 41 points against South Alabama.
The rise in scoring has coincided with the Warhawk’s new quarterback, true freshman Chandler Rogers. In his last three games, the Texas native has thrown for 802 yards and eight touchdowns and only one interception.
“I think they have an identity now,” Clark said. “Those guys are playing with confidence. Coach (Rich Rodriguez), their offensive coordinator, has been an unbelievable play caller for a long time and they’re playing with a lot of great effort right now.”
The ULM that’s heading to Boone is a far cry from the one that only mustered 87 yards of offense against Kentucky at the beginning of September. In their last three games, they average 149 yards on the ground while Rogers has been the hot hand.
However, the Warhawks defense does not have a Rogers of its own. ULM has allowed more than 250 yards on the ground three times this year, including 326 from Georgia State. Meanwhile, App has rushed for more than 200 yards three times and has only gone under 150 twice.
At the same time, ULM’s secondary has allowed 20 passing touchdowns, not ideal for a team about to face Chase Brice and a receiving corps that — aside from a down week against Louisiana — has been getting better and better.
Helping the Mountaineers’ chances are a clean bill of health, according to Clark, who noted corner Shaun Jolly and wide receiver Jalen Virgil are a go for the ULM matchup. Jolly was out for most of the Coastal game and Virgil for all of it.
The game is slated for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Kidd Brewer Stadium, and will be live streamed on ESPN+.
