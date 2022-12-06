Appalachian State University

Appalachian State University

BOONE, N.C. – Meghan Dawson has resigned as App State's head field hockey coach to spend time with her family, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Tuesday.

meghan dawson portrait.png

Meghan Dawson has resigned as field hockey head coach after eight seasons in the role, with marked improvement year-after-year over her tenure.

“I want to thank Meg for her hard work with our field hockey program over the last eight years," Gillin said. “When she arrived, we were without a conference, and she has helped us raise our program to a level of national prominence and compete for a conference championship. We wish Meg and her family all the best moving forward.”

meghan dawson at practice.jpeg

Pictured here focusing intently, observing her athletes, Meghan Dawson oversaw a complete turnaround in the fortunes of the Appalachian State field hockey program.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.