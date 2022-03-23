BOONE — Making her return to the soccer pitch with three goals and three assists in only two games, Brelyn Sturgill has made an immediate impact on the Watauga Pioneers even after missing the early weeks of the season.
However, she said she is still getting back up to speed.
“It’s going to take me a while to get back to where I was going,” Sturgill said after the Pioneers’ 9-0 win against Crest on March 18. “I was honestly worried about my touches and the connection with the team, but I think that came easier.”
While her teammates began practicing for the season on Feb. 14, Sturgill was focused on a different sport altogether. The lone senior on the Pioneers’ girls’ basketball team, Sturgill was a leader on and off the court for a team that went 24-4, won its conference tournament and made it to the third round of the 4A state playoffs.
When the basketball season ended on Feb. 26, the Watauga soccer season was only three days from kickoff and Sturgill needed to rest, which kept her out of the first five games.
“It was hard. Obviously, I wanted some rest, but it was hard sitting there for a while,” Sturgill said. “By day two of resting, I was ready to get out there, but I didn’t have the practices to be able to play.”
To say she has started well is an understatement. In just two games, she has already matched her scoring and assist output from 11 games in her junior season.
“(Sturgill) demands attention, which is a good thing on the communication end and it’s just fitting right back into where we left off,” said Pioneers head coach Chris Tarnowski. “It’s a real testament to the whole team that we don’t have that kind of let-off and people just fit right back in.”
Sturgill said after scoring a brace against Crest that she just finishes what her teammates start, noting they do the dirty work down the field and she has “the easy part.”
One of those teammates is freshman Kate Sears, another basketball player who was an immediate lift to the soccer team. Scoring in her first varsity game, Sears had two goals and three assists in just two games — with one of those assists going to Sturgill against Crest.
“Kate is a good athlete, but a better kid, so she fits into the dynamic of the team really well,” Tarnowski said.
“I love Kate to death. We first met at soccer and I grew up playing soccer with her, so picking soccer back up with her is just amazing,” Sturgill said. “Kate’s not a little freshman to me, she’s still a little 10-year-old on that field just having fun. But obviously she’s doing big things.”
She noted the tough loss at the hands of Lake Norman that ended their basketball season was emotional for Sturgill and her teammates, but that returning to the soccer pitch is a much-needed lift.
At the same time, she said the goal is to carry the momentum from one season into another.
“I like to push myself and my teammates and also push the momentum (Sears) and I had at the end of the (basketball) season,” Sturgill said.
That momentum has come in two wins since Sears and Sturgill joined the team, adding additional firepower to an already loaded attack.
