BOONE — For potentially the final time in 2021, Appalachian FC took to the field in Boone on Saturday, July 3, capping off their regular season with a dramatic 3-2 win over Georgia Storm SA.
The game was a rematch of their scoreless draw in Carrollton, Ga., from June 11, but this time Appalachian FC (4-2-4) entered with a raucous home crowd on the back of a two-game winning streak. The Storm (5-3-2) headed to Boone also riding a two-game winning streak, which included an eye-popping 14-0 demolition of Metro Louisville FC on June 26.
The game was meaningless for the standings however, with both teams locked in the second and third spots in the Southeast Conference Division for the National Premier Soccer League playoffs. Still, both teams looked to continue their momentum, as they will be seeing each other again in the playoffs.
While some coaches would have used the dead rubber match to rotate their squads, give some players rest before the playoffs and others valuable minutes, AFC head coach Dale Parker wanted to send a message.
"The message was loud and clear, it wasn't a deception, we weren't trying to cause a trick, we weren't trying to play games with them. We're fine with them knowing exactly what we're doing, we were going to go full out from day one, we want three points," Parker said. "We owe it to these guys, the fans, the owners, everybody that supports what we're doing, and ourselves. When there's points up for grabs, we have to play for them. And especially when we're playing at home."
Having such similar records, the game was a back-and-forth affair early, with Appalachian getting the edge in the attack. The home team nearly took the lead only 15 minutes into the game, but failed to take advantage of set pieces to break the deadlock.
In the 35th minute, AFC winger Jeremiah Luoma had his chance, going one-on-one with Storm keeper Bas Markus. The two collided, sending the ball flying away from the goal into the awaiting possession of Kelvin Mulinya.
Taking a shot from long range, Markus could not react fast enough as Mulinya scored the opening goal and celebrated with a back flip as AFC led 1-0.
While Appalachian continued to press the attack, they were unable to double their tally for the rest of the first half. Meanwhile, Georgia was building momentum as they attempted to even the scoreline, but were unable to do so as the game hit halftime.
As the second half began, both teams played an attacking brand of football with Georgia trying to come from behind and Appalachian trying to extend their lead. A goal was an inevitability, but the team to get it was Appalachian.
After 11 minutes of second-half play, A lofted corner kick was fired into the back of the Georgia net by Alex Render, perfectly hitting the header to double his team's lead. In the 62nd minute, Charlie Kurz had the chance to make it 3-0, but Markus claimed victory in the one-on-one attempt.
In the 70th minute, Georgia received a ray of hope. A penalty was awarded, and Andrew Carleton slotted it home to cut the visitors' deficit to one.
With fresh wind in their sails, the Storm continued to throw everything they had at the Appalachian defense. The black and gold's back line held firm until the 80th minute, when a failed attempt at an offsides trap let Steven Bivens score on the breakaway counter and even the game at 2-2.
"We can look at the game film and we can try and point fingers, but ultimately it's been a trait of ours where we allow goals off of set pieces, errors and counter-attacks," Parker said. "If we're going to have those deep into the game, we've got to make sure we score."
After spending so much of the match on the front foot, suddenly AFC was the team desperate to score. Despite having blown a two-goal lead, they answered almost immediately when super-sub Nick Rogers scored to take the lead back in dramatic fashion.
All that was left was to hold firm and not let their new lead slip away, which Appalachian FC managed to do to claim victory.
After going unbeaten against the Storm in two attempts, Parker said the win is a much-needed boost as they prepare to face them again in the playoffs.
"I think playing this one tonight gives us that extra confidence knowing that, in our opinion, we are a better football team," Parker said. "We out-possessed them again, created more chances again, so it gives us more confidence going into (the playoff game). They're going to have a lot of things to think about after tonight, they're going to be more galvanized, more fired up, but I think we're going to be even more fired up."
The teams will rematch for the first round of the Southeast Conference Divisioin playoffs on Wednesday, July 14, in Carrollton, Ga., as the Storm finished the two seed and AFC the three seed. The winner will play either the division's first seed, Georgia Revolution FC, or the fourth seed, which has not been decided as of press time.
